We are happy to announce the availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 42 Beta. This pre-release will bring the freshly announced Fedora Linux 42 Beta to Apple Silicon Macs. We expect to announce general availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 42 in about a month. This will coincide with the overall Fedora Linux 42 release.

Fedora Asahi Remix is developed in close collaboration with the Fedora Asahi SIG and the Asahi Linux project. Fedora Asahi Remix 42 Beta includes all of the Changes from Fedora Linux 42. One change of note for Apple Silicon Macs is the integration of FEX in Fedora Linux. This provides an easier way to run x86 and x86-64 binaries out of the box via emulation.

You can try out Fedora Asahi Remix 42 Beta today by following our installation guide. Existing systems, running Fedora Asahi Remix 40 or 41, can be updated following the usual Fedora upgrade process. Upgrades via Fedora Workstation’s Software application are unfortunately not supported and DNF’s System Upgrade plugin has to be used.

Since this is a beta release, we expect that you may encounter bugs or missing features. Please report any Remix-specific issues in our tracker. You may also reach out in our Discourse forum or our Matrix room for user support.