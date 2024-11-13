Jesień Linuksowa (Linux Autumn) was held in Rybnik, Poland, October 25–27, 2024. This was the 20th occurrence of this conference organized by the Polish Linux Users Group. The presenters and audience are mostly local, with about 50 participants, but there are always some guests from neighbouring countries.



The talks this year covered the following topics, as well as other topics related to FOSS.

systemd

security scanning and policies

reproducible builds

non-randomness in the system to randomly assign judges to cases implemented by the Polish Ministry of Justice

HPC and RaspberryPI clusters

virtualization

time zones

We also held a Fedora Linux 41 Release Party. This included a discussion of changes in the release and a cool demo of a Fedora Sway desktop.

Recordings from the talks (all in Polish) will be posted at a later point.