Red Hat, IBM, and Fedora

Posted by on July 9, 2019 2 Comments

Today marks a new day in the 26-year history of Red Hat. IBM has finalized its acquisition of Red Hat, which will operate as a distinct unit within IBM.

What does this mean for Red Hat’s participation in the Fedora Project?

In short, nothing.

Red Hat will continue to be a champion for open source, just as it always has, and valued projects like Fedora that will continue to play a role in driving innovation in open source technology. IBM is committed to Red Hat’s independence and role in open source software communities. We will continue this work and, as always, we will continue to help upstream projects be successful and contribute to welcoming new members and maintaining the project.

In Fedora, our mission, governance, and objectives remain the same. Red Hat associates will continue to contribute to the upstream in the same ways they have been.

We will do this together, with the community, as we always have.

If you have questions or would like to learn more about today’s news, I encourage you to review the materials below. For any questions not answered here, please feel free to contact us. Red Hat CTO Chris Wright will host an online Q&A session in the coming days where you can ask questions you may have about what the acquisition means for Red Hat and our involvement in open source communities. Details will be announced on the Red Hat blog.

Regards,

Matthew Miller, Fedora Project Leader
Brian Exelbierd, Fedora Community Action and Impact Coordinator

Fedora Project community

Matthew Miller

Matthew is the Fedora Project Leader. You can find him on the Fedora mailing lists or Freenode as "mattdm", or @mattdm on Twitter Matthew's content on this site is made available under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International license (or an earlier CC-BY-SA license if you need that for compatibility) — share all you like, give credit, and let others share as well.

2 Comments

  1. Okki

    « What does this mean for Red Hat’s participation in the Fedora Project? In short, nothing. »

    No change is better than less participation, but when you see the amount paid by IBM, you can’t help but dream that it would have been really nice to get more participation in the free desktop, which is unfortunately far too neglected by the Linux Foundation and most of the players who rely mainly on servers or the cloud that brings in more and more money :-/

    July 9, 2019
  2. Marcio

    I hope the wonderful #Fedora is not discontinued or receives less attention from #IBM, I long for #Fedora and #RedHat!

    July 9, 2019
